Emily’s List Wades Into Oregon’s 5th Congressional District Democratic Primary, Picking Janelle Bynum

Emily’s List, the powerful Washington, D.C.-based political action committee that works to elect pro-choice Democratic women to office, announced today that it’s backing state Rep. Janelle Bynum (D-Happy Valley) in Oregon’s 5th Congressional District Democratic primary.

“EMILYs List is thrilled to endorse state Rep. Janelle Bynum today because we know that Oregon’s 5th Congressional District deserves thoughtful leadership; and Bynum is that champion who can build upon her record of success,” said Emily’s List interim president Jessica Mackler.

That’s a coup for Bynum, who faces two other pro-choice women—the Democrats’ 2022 5th District nominee, Jamie McLeod-Skinner, and Metro Council President Lynn Peterson—in a battle for the right to challenge incumbent U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-Ore.).

The endorsement could unlock national money for Bynum, as well as support from Emily’s List itself. The group, which calls itself “the nation’s largest resource for women in politics,” is a force because of its wide reach, including an extensive email list. (The name Emily doesn’t refer to any individual; it’s an acronym for the saying “early money is like yeast” because it raises lots of dough.)

One measure of Emily’s List’s clout: When U.S. Sen. Diane Feinstein (D-Calif.) died in office last year, California Gov. Gavin Newsom chose the then-president of Emily’s list, Laphonza Butler, to replace her.

The New York Times has described the group this way: “For Democratic women, no endorsement is as sought after or powerful as one conferred by Emily’s List, which functions as the political equivalent of the old-fashioned ‘Good Housekeeping’ seal of approval for voters and potential donors.”

Oregon’s 5th Congressional District is likely to draw significant national attention and money this year because its a key swing seat in the battle for control of the House.

Democrats won the seat every cycle from 1996 through 2020, but in 2022, Chavez-DeRemer, the former mayor of Happy Valley, eked out a narrow victory over McLeod-Skinner, 50.9% to 48.8%.

Democrats hold about a 5% voter registration advantage in the district, which primarily covers Clackamas, Deschutes and Linn counties, with smaller groups of voters in Marion and Multnomah counties.

Emily’s List stayed out of the District 5 Democratic primary in 2022, when McLeod-Skinner defeated incumbent U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.). The group did endorse McLeod-Skinner in the general election.

Its willingness to switch to Bynum this year is a risk, given McLeod-Skinner’s strong showing in 2022. But in recent months, WW and other media have reported on complaints from former campaign staffers about McLeod-Skinner. She has denied any mistreatment of staffers.

In explaining her group’s decision, Mackler alluded to Bynum’s two previous victories over Chavez-DeRemer, in 2016 and 2018 Oregon House races, saying, “We look forward to supporting Bynum as she flips this seat from red to blue and defeats Lori Chavez-DeRemer a third time, ensuring that a pro-choice majority takes back the U.S. House.”

Updated Jan. 29 at 7:58 am: Bynum who earlier got the endorsement of Gov. Tina Kotek, picked up a second big national endorsement Jan. 29, the one from the Democratic Central Campaign Committee, the Capital Chronicle reported.

The DCCC spent $1.8 million attacking McLeod-Skinner’s opponent, Chavez-DeRemer, in 2022 but decided to pick Bynum this year, a move that displeased McLeod-Skinner.

“Whether the DCCC doesn’t trust voters here in Oregon to make the best choice or they are determined to cover up their 2022 election mistake of canceling their investment in OR-05 and helping Lori Chavez-DeRemer win–it’s wrong and undemocratic,” McLeod-Skinner told the Capital Chronicle. “But the joke’s on them: Oregon voters will have the final say, and I know they’ll reject these misguided attempts to manipulate our democracy. Janelle Bynum should do what’s right and reject this unfair involvement in this race.”



