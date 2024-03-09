Portland Man Sues 24-Hour Fitness, Alleging Staff Member Repeatedly Racially Profiled Him

A lawsuit filed March 4 in Multnomah County Circuit Court against 24 Hour Fitness alleges that a staff member at the chain’s Gresham location repeatedly racially profiled Rishon Hall, a Black member of the gym, ejecting him from the premises and calling police to the club on two occasions.

The lawsuit names the staff member, Gratian Russell, and includes pages from his public Facebook page, which the lawsuit, filed by Hall’s attorney, Sean Riddell, characterizes as “racially insensitive and racially inflammatory.”

The first incident allegedly occurred on Feb. 13.

“Russell approached [Hall] while [Hall] was working out and accused him of violating Defendant 24 Hour’s membership policies at the Hollywood District location,” the lawsuit says. “[Hall] informed Russell that plaintiff never used the Hollywood District location and that Russell was racially profiling him. Russell then demanded [Hall]’s identification. When [Hall] refused to provide his identification, Russell again misidentified plaintiff as another member who violated membership policies at the Hollywood District location. Russell then demanded that [Hall] follow Russell to the front desk where Russell planned to cancel plaintiff’s membership and threatened to call the police.”

The lawsuit describes three subsequent instances in February and March 2024, when Hall, a Portland Public Schools employee, went to 24 Hour Fitness to work out and was told to leave by Russell. On one instance, the lawsuit says, students from the school where Hall works were present.

After the second interaction, the lawsuit says, Hall called the club’s manager on the phone to complain. Following the third incident, the lawsuit says, Hall’s complaint resulted in his being given a three-month credit on his membership account. Police did come to the club at Russell’s request on two occasions. The first time, the lawsuit says, police ordered Hall to leave and he did so to avoid confrontation. The second time, Hall contested Russell’s alleged claim that Hall had been trespassed from the club. Police left and Hall proceeded to work out.

On March 3, when Hall returned for another workout, the lawsuit alleges, Russell “called law enforcement, falsely represented that plaintiff was trespassed from the facility and falsely represented that plaintiff threatened Russell with physical harm.” He then allegedly canceled Hall’s membership.

Related: Video and Audio Capture Interactions Underlying Two Shopping-While-Black Lawsuits

Hall alleges Russell’s actions and 24 Hour Fitness’ failure to supervise him violated Hall’s civil rights and caused him to suffer “feelings of racial stigmatization, embarrassment, humiliation, anger, indignity, and shame.” He is seeking $1.5 million in damages.

Neither Russell nor 24 Hour Fitness responded to a requests for comment.