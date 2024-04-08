Democratic House Candidate Answers Questions About His Prolific Political Giving to Republicans

The Oregon Capitol Chronicle last week reported that Brian Maguire, a software company CEO who’s running in the Democratic Party primary for House District 37, over the past decade has contributed more than $400,000 to state and federal Republicans. He’s given less than $1,000 total to Democrats running for office.

Maguire just happened to come into WW’s office on Wednesday afternoon for the paper’s endorsement interview. Maguire’s opponent, incumbent Rep. Jules Walters (D-West Linn), was also in that interview.

WW reporters took the opportunity to ask Maguire, who says he’s a Democrat because he’s championed and believes in protecting the environment, to square his prolific spending on Republican politicians and his desire to be the Democratic nominee in the November 2024 election.

He explained that he gives to Republicans, specifically those out of state, so he can convince them to vote on legislation that supports environmental protections. Basically: If he gives them money, they will take his phone calls and, after his persuasion, will change their stance on climate protections.

“This is like planting a tree. You plant the tree, and you don’t go harvest it next week,” Maguire explained. “You kind of have it in your pocket.”

When asked if Maguire’s strategy—which he calls a “chess game”—actually works, Maguire says it does.

WW asked which of the Republicans he’s contributed to that take his calls. Maguire named two in particular who he says he speaks with: Jodi Ernst, a U.S senator representing Iowa, and Matt Rosendale, a U.S. representative from Montana. When asked about U.S. senator from South Carolina, Lindsey Graham, Maguire said: “I talked to him briefly once, and then he won’t take a call anymore.”

When asked if there is evidence to support that his phone calls with those politicians has swayed their stance on climate protections, Maguire said: “We haven’t had any wilderness bills put forth to where it would make a difference yet.”

Voting records provided to WW by the Multnomah County Elections Office show that Maguire registered as a Democrat for the first time in February 2020. Prior to that he’d switched between the Republican Party and the Independent Party.

You can watch the clip below.



