Advocates for New Financial Literacy and Life Skills Classes Worry Department of Education Wants to Torpedo Them

In 2023, lawmakers passed Senate Bill 3, which would require high schools to teach students financial literacy and career skills, such as how to interview for a job.

The bill had bipartisan support and passed both chambers easily. It requires students to earn one half-credit in each of the two subject areas in order to graduate, effective Jan. 1, 2027. The impact of the bill: Oregon would rise from a “C” on national report cards measuring financial literacy to an “A,” according to a national survey.

After the bill passed, as is customary, interested parties and the Oregon Department of Education engaged in a rule-making process to clarify how the new law would work.

Former state Sen. Rick Metsger (D-Welches) lobbied for the bill on behalf of credit unions. Metsger says that the rule-making process resulted in rules that would instruct schools to adopt new courses with the personal finance and career skills as their foundation.

In a Feb. 27 opinion, the legislative counsel’s office told state Sen. Kim Thatcher (R-Keizer) that the new courses should be foundational rather than layered into existing ones.

“I believe the primary focus of the course would need to be higher education and career-path skills or personal financial education in order to satisfy the credit requirements,” Senior Deputy Legislative Counsel Hannah Lai told Thatcher. “Adding layers related to higher education and career path skills or personal financial education to an existing course most likely would not satisfy the legislative intent of providing that specialized instruction.”

Metsger says he and other supporters of the bill expected the final rules proposed for state Board of Education approval on April 18 would reflect that legislative counsel opinion. Rules embodying that option were posted last week.

But when the Department of Education released the agenda and board packet for the April 18 meeting earlier this week, it contained two options: the rules posted last week that comported with with proponents and the legislative counsel said was lawmakers intent (option B); and a second option one would, in effect do what the legislative counsel said it shouldn’t: integrate the new requirements into existing courses (option A).

Metsger, who served 12 years in the Oregon Senate before President Barack Obama appointed him to the National Credit Union Administration in Washington, D.C. knows his way around legislation. The last-minute change has him seeing red.

“It appears ODE is attempting an end-run around the Legislature when it comes to ensuring a stand-alone course offering a robust, comprehensive semester of financial education instruction to help our children succeed when they graduate,” Metsger says. “Anything less not only violates legislative intent as well as the actual language of the bill. It would also be a dead-of-night move to thumb the nose at legislative leadership which worked collaboratively with the Department of Ed and education administrators to craft a bill on which we could all agree.”

Marc Siegel, a spokesman for the Department of Education, says there’s nothing amiss.

“At the State Board of Education meeting on April 18, an overview of Senate Bill 3 will include two possibilities for implementation that have been explored through several months of stakeholder engagement,” Siegel says. “Both of the options provide students with the opportunity to complete a 0.5 credit of higher education and career path skills and a 0.5 credit of personal financial education, as required by SB 3.”

Siegel says giving the board two options “reflects feedback received throughout engagement during the public rule making process.” (In public comments posted late Wednesday afternoon, three major education groups said they “strongly recommend” the option Metsger and other advocates for SB 3 dislike: The one that would provide districts maximum flexibility but would not build new courses around financial literacy and career skills.)

Siegel adds that whatever happens tomorrow’s board meeting won’t be the final word. “ODE will continue to receive and consider public input between the first and second reading of the draft rules,” Siegel says. “The State Board of Education will consider adoption at the May or June State Board meeting.”