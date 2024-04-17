Legacy Health CEO Kathryn Correia to Retire as Purchase by OHSU Looms

Kathryn Correia, who has been chief executive at Legacy Health since June 2018, is retiring, prompting a change in leadership as the hospital system works toward a merger with Oregon Health & Science University.

Dr. George Brown, who ran Legacy from 2008 to 2018, will return as CEO, Legacy said in a statement.

Anna Loomis, Legacy’s chief financial officer, is also leaving, according to an email sent to staff by Charles Wilhoite, chair of Legacy’s board of directors.

“Anna, who has been CFO since 2018, has played a critical role in guiding Legacy toward financial strength and helping us achieve our objectives, despite unprecedented economic headwinds,” Wilhoite wrote.

Correia will stay in an “advisory capacity” until June, Legacy said. In her own email to staff, Correia said she is retiring for health reasons. She was injured in a fall in November.

"When I was injured last autumn, I thought I would quickly bounce back and return to work as I have done before, Correia said in her email. "However, as often happens when life forces us to pause and reflect, I realized that my normal resiliency was suffering from the accumulated stress of the last four years. So, when I fell, I had no reserves upon which to heal, and my recuperation took a long time, and in fact, is still ongoing."

























