Murmurs: Advocates Sue ODOT Over Rose Quarter

MULTNOMAH COUNTY SIGNS $40 MILLION SECURITY CONTRACT : The county has signed a five-year, $40 million contract in February with a Pasadena, Calif., security company called Inter-Con to provide armed and unarmed security officers at county-owned facilities, including all county libraries, health centers, office buildings and homeless shelters. County spokeswoman Julie Sullivan-Springhetti says the county decided to explore more robust security services in 2022, when county librarians were dealing with increasingly severe mental health outbursts from patrons and occasional physical violence. “The assessment’s central finding was that the county needed a security vendor that could offer a higher level of capabilities to meet the evolving safety and security challenges across our worksites effectively,” Sullivan-Springhetti says. Per the contract, Inter-Con will assign up to 170 armed and unarmed security officers to patrol county facilities. In 2021, the county funded 52 security officers. Inter-Con will also set up a “Central Monitoring Station” in the county’s Multnomah Building.

JAIL HEALTH CARE DIRECTOR RESIGNS : Myque Obiero, the former nurse who rose to lead Multnomah County’s jail health care division, has resigned. Obiero, the county’s Corrections Health director, oversaw the division during a period of crisis. Seven inmates died in the county’s two adult jails last year, as Obiero struggled to stem a staff exodus. Last month, nurses at the jails voted nearly unanimously to demand he be fired, citing his failure to address short staffing. Now, he’s gone. “I want to sincerely thank Myque for over 7 years of service to the Health Department, and for his many contributions through very challenging times,” wrote Rachael Banks, the county health department’s director, in an email announcing his resignation May 13. Banks says her deputy, Valdez Bravo, will step in to replace Obiero until his replacement can be hired. The resignation comes just days after nurses met with Banks and County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson to discuss their concerns. “We are encouraged by recent developments,” union spokesman Kevin Mealy says, “and we hope the county continues to make improvements and positive changes in Corrections Health.”

ADVOCATES SUE ODOT OVER ROSE QUARTER : The group No More Freeways joined three other nonprofits and the Eliot Neighborhood Association to sue the Oregon Department of Transportation in Multnomah County Circuit Court on May 10, alleging ODOT’s plan to widen Interstate 5 through the Rose Quarter violates state law because it does not comply with either the city of Portland’s comprehensive plan or Metro’s regional transportation plan. The groups say ODOT has failed to reconcile its blueprints to widen the highway, thus increasing traffic, with Portland’s adopted climate plan calling for lower carbon emissions. “We filed this lawsuit because state law requires ODOT to follow the city’s clean air and climate goals,” Chris Smith of No More Freeways says. “ODOT shouldn’t be allowed to advance a project that brazenly violates the city’s adopted plans.” The groups previously filed and withdrew similar complaints pending federal approval of the project. When the feds greenlighted the expansion earlier this spring, they decided to refile. ODOT declined to comment.