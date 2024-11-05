A Flood of Last-Minute Spending by GOP PAC Doesn’t Appear to Have Changed Legislative Dynamics

The Bring Balance to Salem political action committee, fueled by a $2 million contribution from Nike co-founder Phil Knight, spent more than $5 million this year to try to chip away at the hefty majorities Democrats hold in Salem (35–25 in the House and 17–13 in the Senate).

Republicans targeted swing districts, particularly those stretching from east Multnomah County down to Woodburn.

In east county’s Senate District 22, Democrats pulled out all the stops to defend Sen. Chris Gorsek (D-Gresham), pouring more than $1.6 million into his reelection campaign. Republicans spent a healthy $1.25 million to support Gorsek’s opponent, insurance salesman Raymond Love. In early counting, Gorsek appeared to be holding on to his seat by 55% to 45%.

Elsewhere in closely watched Senate seats, Democrats appeared on their way to picking up Senate District 27, a Bend seat formerly held by Republican Tim Knopp. In that district, Democrats now hold a 28-point registration advantage, and Democratic candidate Anthony Boardman holds a big 60%-to-40% early lead over Republican Michael Summers.

In the House, Democrats are seeking to hold two east county seats occupied by Rep. Ricki Ruiz (D-Gresham) in House District 50 and Zach Hudson (D-Troutdale) in House District 49, in which Republicans spent heavily on challengers Paul Dreschler and Terry Tipsord, respectively. Those races are close after initial counts, with Ruiz leading Dreschler 54% to 46% in District 50 and Hudson leading Tipsord 55% to 45% in District 49. The contest in House District 48, which stretches from East Portland to Eastacada, is closer, with Democratic incumbent Hoa Nguyen leading GOP challenger John Masterman by 52% to 48%.

In other closely contested races, House Minority Leader Jeff Helfrich (R-Hood River) is in virtual dead heat with Democrat Nick Walden Poublon in House District 52: Helfrich trails the Democratic challenger by the narrowest of margins, 49.93% to 49.97%, a difference of 12 votes.

Democrats had hoped House District 22 (covering the Woodburn area) presented one of their best chances to gain a seat from Republicans. In that contest, incumbent Tracy Cramer (R-Gervais) faces Democrat Lesley Munoz. Democrats hold a nearly 7-point registration advantage in the district, but in something of a rarity, the GOP candidate has raised far more than the Democrat ($1.14 million for Cramer to $522,000 for Munoz). In the early going, Cramer holds a 53%-to-47% lead.