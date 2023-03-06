Synthesis Institute’s Psychedelic Training Program Unreachable by Students

Synthesis Institute, the Dutch company training Oregon facilitators for psychedelic mushroom therapy sessions, has locked students out of its online portal, spurring speculation that it has gone out of business.

Claire Johnson, a student at Synthesis, filed a complaint March 3 with Oregon’s Higher Education Coordinating Commission saying that the program has been frozen. Like other students in the months-long program, Johnson paid $8,997 to become a state certified psychedelic facilitator.

“I paid Synthesis Digital Products for a state-approved certification program to get a license in the state of Oregon,” Johnson wrote in her HECC complaint. “The program has since been unexpectedly frozen, 95%+ or their staff is suddenly laid off, and all students are now locked out of the training they paid for. Faculty believe that the company is preparing to file for bankruptcy.”

Synthesis didn’t return multiple emails seeking comment.

Emails to Synthesis’s help account were being returned with the message: “Due to the current suspension of all activities related to the Psychedelic Practitioner Training, this inbox is not being monitored. Please write directly to Martijn Schirp, chief visionary officer and CEO: martijn@synthesisretreat.com.”

Schirp didn’t return an email sent to that address. But one company employee claimed on social media that Synthesis had fired its staff.

“Wow, Synthesis has just imploded!” Rachel Lovie, assistant director, psychedelic practitioner training, wrote on her LinkedIn page. “Everyone has received immediate termination notices by email.”







