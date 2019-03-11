"Willamette Week has done a series of stories this week raising the question about whether there was perhaps a tip of the hand, if you will, towards Joey Gibson's group in terms of giving them a legal basis to engage in street brawls on our streets," Wheeler said on OPB last week. "[WW's reporting shows] the standard of mutual combat doesn't really exist. It's a fiction. So for me as the police commissioner it raises questions about whether or not there is a bias that exists in the overall system that seems to be helping some groups but not others."