The regional government Metro announced today it will refer a $250 million a year measure to the May ballot for funding homeless services.
It's been a chaotic week for the homeless services measure that Metro has been preparing for the May ballot.
Advocates had been pushing for 2 percent tax on all income earned by high-income households.
Metro will instead refer a 1 percent marginal tax, so income above $250,000 for joint filers (and above $125,000 for single filers) will be taxed. And there will also be a new business income tax, with an exemption for small businesses.
That package is expected to have the backing of Portland's business community, which had helped push for the measure but had objected to the 2 percent high-income earner tax.
The decision comes three days after Metro unexpectedly announced a staff recommendation for a smaller measure—which it originally projected would raise $175 million a year. But the math on that recommendation was wrong by at least $40 million.
That error, along with advocates' objections to a smaller measure, forced a reconsideration.
