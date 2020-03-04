"The work of the city is uncoordinated between governments—city, county, and Metro—often resulting in them cannibalizing their own funding," he says. "An example: RACC provides Literary Arts with a grant, but then Metro has been steadily raising rents and fees on the Schnitz for years, so we effectively receive money from the city and turn around and hand it back to the city. This isn't helping us serve the community. It's also crazily inefficient." SHANNON GORMLEY.