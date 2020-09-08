This is why I support the protests and protesters, this is why I support abolition, this is why I support the movement for Black lives and liberation and justice. This is why I totally understand why people want to burn down the police precinct and throw bags of soup that were meant for their families. Because there is no justice. No justice. My little story is the teeniest sliver of their power. The power to do whatever they want, no matter how terrible or unwelcome.