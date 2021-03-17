McCree was partially blind as a result of surgery to remove a brain tumor he had when he was a young boy, but it never stopped him from living his life to the fullest. He played basketball and was a huge Blazers fan, he'd sing and dance, and he took wood workshop classes. In the late '80s, he attended a woodshop course for the visually impaired in Arkansas, which is where he met Priscilla, who is also blind, and they got married in 1993. "He was a good man," Priscilla McCree says.