MULTNOMAH COUNTY REPUBLICANS SEEK TO OUST CHAIR: The Multnomah County Republican Party is scheduled to hold a recall vote May 6 for Chairman Stephen Lloyd, in part because he proclaimed that the party should be “open to everyone,” according to the recall petition obtained by WW. The petition cites a previous quote of Lloyd’s in which he advocated for diversity. “The Chairman should promote the Party Platform, and not state [that] ‘Diversity is an extremely important part of society and diversity of ideas is what we should be striving for,’” the petitioners wrote. The group also took issue with Lloyd’s attempts to make party meetings more accessible to the public. “We dare not announce where and when we are meeting in the city of the original Antifa group, Rose City Antifa, which continues to actively hurt people and damage property nightly in Portland!” the petition says. “Stephen [Lloyd] must acknowledge the danger of Antifa attempting to interfere or infiltrate MCRP.” Lloyd, who was elected chairman in November, says he intended to make the organization more “public-facing” rather than “internal.” “We have a responsibility as a political organization to represent the people in our community,” Lloyd tells WW. “If we can’t be in the community because we’re afraid of being hurt by riotous people or people who are going to assault us, then we can’t do the job that we’re supposed to be doing.”