“Climate catastrophe is here and to mitigate the dangers associated with this change, we need to be proactive and not reactive to keep all our community members safe,” she said. “That’s why I led the charge to ban the use and sale of fireworks and I’m thrilled that Multnomah County has extended that ban until October. That’s why we are implanting a new fire safety protocol to keep our unhoused and housed populations safe in areas that have been determined to be high risk from our Fire Marshall, such as Forest Park.”