Two Leaders at Addiction Advocacy Group Oregon Recovers Will Run In Same District for Portland City Council

Two leaders at the powerhouse addiction-treatment advocacy group Oregon Recovers will run against each other for a seat on Portland City Council next year.

Jesse Cornett, a longtime progressive political staffer, is a board member at Oregon Recovers. As WW reported last week, Cornett recently filed to run in District 3 for Portland City Council, which includes most of Southeast Portland west of I-205 and south of I-84, and is one of four geographic voting districts that will elect three members of City Council apiece—creating a 12-person City Council that will be elected next fall.

Cornett will be running against a familiar face: Tony Morse, who’s the policy and advocacy director at Oregon Recovers.

Both Cornett and Morse in recent years have lobbied for Oregon Recovers at the Oregon Legislature.

Morse just last week registered a political action committee with the state, listing District 3 as the office he’s vying for. Prior to joining Oregon Recovers, Morse worked for many years on various Democratic campaigns and as a field organizer with the Democratic Party of Oregon.

So far, District 3 has drawn six candidates. (At least, six that WW is aware of so far.) They include Robin Ye, chief of staff to state Rep. Khanh Pham; Portland housing bureau employee Chris Flanary; pharmacist Sandeep Bali; Angelita Morillo, policymaker at Partners for a Hunger-Free Oregon; Cornett; and now Morse.

Morse tells WW he’s running because Portland “needs a champion for recovery.” (Both Morse and Cornett have long been open about their history of addiction and their paths to recovery.)

“We have an addiction crisis that impacts every part of daily life, from homelessness and community livability, to public safety and the reputation of our city,” Morse says. “Portland needs someone with lived experience and policy expertise necessary to help center and elevate recovery as we work to solve our city’s interconnected challenges.”

Morse says he and Cornett spoke about running in the same district. “I’m happy to see multiple candidate connected to recovery in this race.”

Below is a map of the four geographic voting districts in which candidates will run for office on the 12-person City Council.