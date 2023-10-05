Mercy Corps Executive Hired by City of Portland to Oversee Pod Shelters and Sanctioned Campsites

The city of Portland has hired a Mercy Corps senior executive named Brandy Westerman to oversee two of the city’s homeless-shelter initiatives: its seven “safe rest villages” and the larger sanctioned campsites that Mayor Ted Wheeler proposed earlier this year, one of which is currently housing over 135 people. The mayor is dubbing her the city’s “emergency humanitarian director.”

Westerman has been a senior director at Mercy Corps for five years, helping to lead the program’s humanitarian relief efforts. She worked at Mercy Corps for another 17 years prior, from 1999 until 2016, for much of it as the director of the nonprofit’s Tajikistan efforts.

Westerman is taking on a daunting job at the city that’s mired in testy political discussions over the efficacy of shelter in helping people get off the streets. Wheeler convinced three of his colleagues on the City Council this spring to put tens of millions of dollars toward erecting four mass sanctioned campsites across the city, each with initial capacity for 150 people. (His end goal, he made clear, was to ban daytime camping across the city.) After initial resistance from Multnomah County leaders, the county agreed to help fund the tiny pods that campsite residents now sleep in at the one site that’s been built so far in Southeast Portland.

The city is calling the campsites “temporary alternative shelters”, and the one in Southeast Portland as of mid-September housed 135 people in 125 tiny pods. A California-based organization called Urban Alchemy is managing the camp. Three more of those sites are funded and expected to open within the coming months, but the city hasn’t announced additional physical sites yet.

Westerman will also oversee the city’s seven tiny pod villages, which house up to 40 people apiece. Seven of those villages dot the city.