After High Cost Estimate, City Council Rethinks Sophistication of District Offices

Four months ago, the Portland City Council passed a resolution promising that the future 12-person City Council, which will take office on Jan. 1, 2025, will have dedicated offices in each of the city’s four geographic voting districts.

But following a high cost estimate received by city officials earlier this month for such offices, the City Council is rethinking how it approaches setting up infrastructure for the future City Council.

What the City Council is now considering: significantly paring down the sophistication of the future offices and keeping them disconnected from the City’s fiber network, which links all current City Hall technology and ensures consistent security systems and badge access.

Cost estimates sent to the City Council by the Division of Asset Management in a Feb. 29 memo show that establishing district offices will cost between $600,000 and $1.8 million and ongoing costs will amount to $1.7 million annually, based on the promises City Council made in a November resolution about what those district offices would feature. The Feb. 29 memo also includes the working recommendation by the Government Transition Advisory Committee, a volunteer body put together to advise City Council on the government transition, to pare down the sophistication of those future district offices. (The GTAC has not officially voted yet on the recommendation.)

By reducing the size of the space, scrapping security infrastructure and purchase of new furniture, and removing requirements for connectivity to the city’s fiber network system, City Council could reduce the startup costs to $150,000 and the ongoing costs to $150,000, the memo reads.

The Feb. 29 memo to City Council recommends that it amend its November resolution to read: “It is explicitly noted that there should be no expectation or security or technological systems for staff working at these sites. In short, the properties will be taken as-is, with only de minimis upgrades, such as signing and used commercial office furniture.”

If such changes are supported by the City Council, it will have to amend a resolution it passed on Nov. 29, which mandated that the future district offices have the same level of security as current City Hall facilities, have enough space for eight staff per district and a communal meeting room, and that the offices be connected to the city’s fiber network.

The charter reform ballot measure voters approved in November 2022 kept ambiguous what the district offices would look like and when they would be established. That left the decision-making to the City Council, which didn’t address the issue publicly until last fall.

City Commissioner Dan Ryan, along with commissioners Carmen Rubio, Mingus Mapps and Rene Gonzalez, was adamant in October that the future City Council be equipped with district-based offices when they take office on Jan 1. Mayor Ted Wheeler was the lone voice on council that wanted to wait until the new City Council took office to set up district offices, which he said would allow the new elected officials to choose offices themselves. (Soon after the Council passed the resolution which mandated certain provisions of the district offices that the City Council is now hoping to spike.)

Ryan now says he’s willing to rethink how elaborate the new offices should be.

“Commissioner Ryan continues to support having district offices,” says deputy chief of staff to Ryan, T.J. McHugh. “He is glad to see an option presented at a considerably lower cost, and still enable a place for the community to meet with their councilors in the district.”