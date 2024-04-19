Gonzalez Pares Back Camping Ban Proposal

A city contractor throws a bike into a truck during a sweep of a homeless camp in Laurelhurst Park in 2021. (Justin Yau)

Portland city commissioner Rene Gonzalez earlier this week abruptly pulled a camping ban that the City Council was set to vote on from the agenda as he attempted to rework it.

Gonzalez’s alternative proposal sought to put all rule-making power over the camping ban in the hands of the mayor and their city administrator, and also proposed stiffer penalties, including up to 6 months in jail, for violations. (Gonzalez is running for mayor.)

But since Wednesday morning, when WW first reported on Gonzalez’s proposal, he’s pared it back. He’s dropped the stiffer penalties and instead mirrored the penalties Mayor Ted Wheeler put in his original proposal: a $100 fine or up to seven days in jail.

That means that the primary difference between Gonzalez’s proposal and the mayor’s proposal is that under Gonzalez’s model, the mayor and their city administrator would have complete control of making the ban’s rules.

The City Council appears split on Gonzalez’s plan. Wheeler and Commissioner Carmen Rubio have voiced strong opposition to it, but Commissioners Dan Ryan and Mingus Mapps say they’re open to learning more.

Gonzalez has taken to calling his proposal the “Gresham Model” because it’s partially modeled on a ban the city of Gresham has had in place for nearly a decade. The bedroom city’s approach to homelessness this week became front and center for the warring Portland City Council.

On Friday afternoon top Gresham officials will come to City Hall to brief some City Council offices on its camping ban.

In an email to city Council offices on Thursday, top Gresham officials laid out how their camping ban is different than that proposed by Gonzalez, the phrase “Gresham Model” notwithstanding.

“I wanted to provide some clarity surrounding Gresham’s approach and the ‘Gresham Model’ that might have been lost in the media or in translation,” wrote Larry Morgan, Gresham’s, Government Relations and Policy Advisor wrote, adding that he wanted to clarify what the city’s ban “is and isn’t.”

Morgan wrote that Gresham’s model is focused on strong outreach and urging people to seek shelter, and that “Gresham does not subject people experiencing homelessness to fines, penalties, or criminal charges for violations of the unauthorized camping code.”

However, there’s one important caveat to that assertion: Gresham, according to its rules, does not count someone as homeless after they’ve been offered shelter.

“For the purposes of this section, ‘persons experiencing homelessness’ does not include a person camping on public property or on any public street or right-of way who has been offered shelter in accordance with applicable law and City policy,” Gresham’s ban reads.

Despite that, says Jessica Harper, Director of Livability Services for Gresham, “Gresham does not subject people experiencing homelessness to fines, penalties, or criminal charges for violations of the unauthorized camping code (and that applies before and after the offer of services).” In other words, whether a person is counted as homeless or not, they won’t face jail time for camping.

Harper added: “Our only enforcement mechanism (after offering shelter/services) is asking the individual to remove the unauthorized camp and if necessary, posting it for removal following city code and state law.”

The City Council is expected to consider both Wheeler and Gonzalez’s proposals on Wednesday. However, discussions remain ongoing amongst some City Council offices about Gonzalez’s proposal, so it could change again before next Wednesday.