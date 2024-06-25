Rene Gonzalez Endorsed By Fire and Police Unions in Mayor’s Race

Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzales speaks to supporters and staff at his campaign office during an election night party in Portland, Oregon, on November 8th, 2022.

City Commissioner Rene Gonzalez today announced that he’d been endorsed in his bid for mayor by the Portland Firefighters’ Association and the Portland Police Association, two powerful public safety unions.

The twin endorsements come as no surprise: Gonzalez won both the fire and police union endorsements in 2022 when he successfully ran to unseat sitting city commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty. Since he took office at the start of 2023, Gonzalez has maintained tight bonds with union leadership and has been a vocal supporter of law enforcement on the dais.

“Partnering with our public safety professionals is essential to restoring Portland’s status as one of America’s safest cities,” Gonzalez said in a Tuesday statement. “I am thrilled to have the support of our city’s first responders.”

Gonzalez oversees Portland Fire and Rescue, and while he does not oversee the Portland Police Bureau, he’s branded himself since 2022 as a booster of the police.

Gonzalez is sitting on $105,000 in unspent campaign money, while his leading opponent for mayor, fellow city commissioner Carmen Rubio, is sitting on $46,000. Other mayoral candidates include city commissioner Mingus Mapps (who is staring down $17,000 in unpaid vendor bills), business owner Keith Wilson and stripper Liv Osthus.