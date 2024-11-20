Negotiations Between City of Portland and Three Labor Unions Stall

Three labor unions representing 2,000 employees at the city of Portland, including plumbers, park rangers, 911 dispatchers and financial analysts, have reached an impasse with the city over contract negotiations.

The contract for two of the unions—the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees Local 189 and the District Council of Trade Unions—expires Dec. 31.

The third union, the City of Portland Professional Workers, which represents 770 office workers, is newly formed and therefore does not yet have a contract.

Two of the three unions have since opted to enter mediation with a third party to try and reach a deal. The CPPW has not yet requested mediation.

An AFSCME representative says the union has reached out to all the 12 members of the future City Council, and mayor-elect Keith Wilson, to discuss the union’s aims.

The primary tension is over the unions’ various demands for pay increases for certain positions. The city faces a budget reduction next year of 5% to 8% across the board, leaving it little wiggle room for pay increases.