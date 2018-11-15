Police presence at protests has cost the City of Portland more than $3 million since 2016, with overtime and other costs topping $2 million in 2017 alone.
Portland police detailed how much the bureau had spent on protests in a response to questions posed by City Commissioner Chloe Eudaly, in anticipation of a vote on a controversial ordinance that would have expanded the power of the police commissioner to restrict some protests. The ordinance failed 3-2 on Nov. 14.
According to records obtained by WW through a public records request, the Aug. 4 protest was the most expensive this year—and when Patriot Prayer rallies draw large crowds of counter-protesters, they often cost the city more than $100,000.
Portland police spent $158,098 policing the Aug. 4 Patriot Prayer rally that attracted hundreds of right-wing demonstrators and Proud Boys from out-of-state.
That event ended in a clash between officers and left-wing counter-demonstrators that seriously injured several protesters. The Police Bureau spent $10,431 on materials—including food and water for officers, and pepper spray, rubber bullets and flash-bangs—and the rest of the costs came from overtime pay and compensation.
Portland police previously released its overtime costs for several Patriot Prayer events that took place in 2017, but those totals do not include material costs. The data recently released for Aug. 6, 2017, through Aug. 4, 2018, includes material costs and overtime pay. Portland police combined data for Aug. 6 and Sept. 10, two protests that erupted into violent brawls last year.
In 2018, 77 percent of police resources spent on protests has gone to policing Patriot Prayer events and counter-protests, according to the data released by Portland police.
Patriot Prayer supporters plan to return to Portland on Nov. 17 for a "Him Too" rally, which aims to discredit and mock the Me Too movement.
Here is how much PPB says it spent on Patriot Prayer protests in the past year:
Aug. 6, 2017 and Sept. 10, 2017, combined: $199,516
Dec. 9, 2017: $18,336
Dec. 23, 2017: $22,792
Jan. 20, 2018: $150,693
Jan. 21, 2018: $3,262
June 3, 2018: $39,415
June 30, 2018: $73,657
Aug. 4, 2018: $158,098
Comments