According to a March 22 indictment, Muhammed attended Portland protests on four occasions last fall: Sept. 5, Sept. 21, Sept. 23 and Oct. 11. During two of those incidents, prosecutors allege, he threw a "large burning object" that resembled a Molotov cocktail toward police—once, at a vehicle occupied by a police bureau sergeant, and, two days later, at a group of officers outside the Multnomah County Justice Center.