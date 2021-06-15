For the first time in Portland history, a Multnomah County grand jury has indicted a police officer for excessive use of force during a protest.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday announced the indictment against Portland Police Officer Corey Budworth for one count of Assault in the Fourth Degree for “unlawfully caus[ing] physical injury to another person” during an Aug. 18, 2020 protest.
At the time of the incident, which occurred near the Buckman neighborhood, Budworth was assigned to PPB’s Rapid Response Team (RRT), the DA’s office says.
The DA’s office says it learned the identity of the complainant—a photojournalist named Teri Jacobs—after she filed a lawsuit in federal court last September against the officer, who was described in the federal complaint as “Officer 37″ for the number written in large numbers on the back of his helmet.
The lawsuit alleges that Jacobs was attending that evening’s protest in her capacity as a professional journalist, and that she was wearing her press pass. Following police orders, the complaint says, Jacobs was dispersing with the crowd when she tried to pull her friend—who had been pushed down—off of the street and onto the sidewalk. At that point, the lawsuit alleges, “Officers flanked her.”
At that point, the lawsuit says, an officer “swung his truncheon like a baseball bat at Ms. Jacobs, striking her several times.”
As Jacobs attempted to move to the sidewalk, the complaint alleges, Officer 37 chased her across the street. With her back toward the officer and her hands in the air, the complaint alleges, the officer hit her with his baton in the back, neck and back of head until she fell on the pavement, landing on her hands and knees.
“Officer 37 loomed over her, waiting for Ms. Jacobs to recover from being knocked down from behind and look up,” the complaint says. “As Ms. Jacobs was knocked to the ground, she was terrified that the officer was going continue to attack her and she feared that she might never get up again if he continued with his violent attack. When Ms. Jacobs looked up to see if another blow would come, Officer 37 bashed Ms. Jacobs in the face with his truncheon.”
District Attorney Mike Schmidt said his office issued the assault charge, which is a Class A Misdemeanor under Oregon law, because “no legal justification existed for Officer Budworth’s deployment of force, and... the deployment of force was legally excessive under the circumstances.”
“I further want to thank the many members of the Portland Police Bureau who have showed up night after night in response to civil demonstrations that have at times turned violent,” Schmidt said. “But when that line is crossed, and a police officer’s use of force is excessive and lacks a justification under the law, the integrity of our criminal justice system requires that we, as prosecutors, act as a mechanism for accountability.”
The Portland Police Association decried Tuesday’s indictment, which they described as a “politically driven charging decision.” The union also described Budworth as a six-year veteran of the police bureau, four of which he’s spent as a member of the RRT.
“It is also important to know that Officer Corey Budworth is a committed public servant of the highest integrity,” the PPA said Tuesday. “In his service with RRT and his deployment at hundreds of protests and demonstrations, Officer Budworth has never faced any sustained force complaints.
“Unfortunately, this decorated public servant has been caught in the crossfire of agenda-driven city leaders and a politicized criminal justice system,” the PPA continued.
The union further alleged in its statement that Budworth was “forcefully knocked to the ground” during a skirmish between riot cops and protesters on the evening of Aug. 18, and that Budworth was acting in accordance with his training by wielding his baton “in response to the active aggression” interfering with an arrest.
“As Officer Budworth cleared Ms. Jacobs from the area to stop her criminal activity, Ms. Jacobs fell to the ground,” the PPA wrote. “Reasonably believing that she was getting back up to re-engage in her unlawful activities, Officer Budworth employed one last baton push to try and keep her on the ground, which accidentally struck Ms. Jacobs in the head. The location of Officer Budworth’s last baton push was accidental, not criminal. He faced a violent and chaotic, rapidly evolving situation, and he used the lowest level of baton force—a push; not a strike or a jab—to remove Ms. Jacobs from the area.”
Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell asked the community for patience as the bureau follows its “established internal accountability process.”
“Law enforcement is held to a higher standard and must constantly strive to live up to that standard. PPB has processes of accountability in place that take time to complete,” Lovell said in a statement June 15. “A Multnomah County grand jury has indicted a PPB officer on one count of Assault 4 from an incident in Aug 2020. As Chief, I have a role to play in the Police Bureau’s internal process associated with this case and therefore, I cannot provide additional details.”
