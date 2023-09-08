Northeast Portland Business Association Says Nike Factory Store Is Closed for Good

The Nike Factory Store in the Eliot neighborhood in Northeast Portland is shuttering its doors for good, according to the Soul District Business Association.

That community rallied to save the store after it closed its doors last November amidst rising theft and safety concerns in a neighborhood particularly hard-hit by the aftershocks of the pandemic. But the efforts ultimately failed. The decision by Nike leadership to vacate the flagship store on Northeast Martin Luther King, Jr. Boulevard will “critically wound an already struggling small business community in the area,” according to the SDBA.

When the store opened in 1984, it was Nike’s first factory store and a major investment in a historically Black neighborhood. It was “one of the first area businesses to stand up and declare Northeast Portland as a viable community to do business in,” said Ron Herndon, who led the Black United Front, in a 2004 Nike press release.

Today, Herndon sounded a different note. “I just believe folks at City Hall don’t have the skill or creativity to address major issues that impact not only the Black community but all of Portland,” he told The Oregonian.

Nike declined to respond to requests for comment on the closure.

Still, the store was certainly a frequent target for thieves. The Portland Police Bureau received 276 reports of shoplifting at the factory store in 2022 alone, according to police records obtained by WW last October.

“We held out hope that Nike, city officials and community leaders would recalibrate and realign order. But it looks like it’s game over,” says John Washington, the SDBA’s executive director.