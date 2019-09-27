Two Oregon representatives have voiced support for a ban on vaping products following the state's second reported death due to vaping announced on Sep. 26.
Rep. Janelle Bynum (D-Happy Valley) and Rep. Rachel Prusak (D-Portland) released a joint statement urging the state to ban all vaping and e-cigarette products.
"The dangers of e-cigarettes are abundantly clear. The truth is, we've known about the dangers of nicotine and tobacco for decades and it's past time that we hold big tobacco accountable to their actions," said Prusak. "Our fight can't end here—we must address every side of this problem, including investing in health care and prevention and cessation resources."
While earlier talk of a ban was mostly focused on flavored e-cigarettes and vaping products, Prusak and Bynum are calling for a ban on all vaping products.
On Thursday, Gov. Kate Brown requested that the Oregon Health Authority "look at options we have for potentially decreasing the impact of this illness," said the OHA's Dean Sidelinger. "And certainly policy options such as a ban on these products is a possibility."
Though national health figures have blamed black market vape cartridges for the over 800 cases of severe lung illness caused by vaping, both of the victims in Oregon bought cannabis products from licensed dispensaries.
The legislators urged their colleagues to join them in writing vaping legislation for the 2020 session.
