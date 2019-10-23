Dealer #3:

"A cart goes for $25. I don't have fake stuff. Got OG kush, Sour Diesel, Blackjack, GSC, Exotic, Mario, Dank Vape, Kingpen, Monopoly, Cereal and Stiizy carts."

"Sure dear, people keep buying [despite the bans]. Weed is illegal in some states but people keep smoking. I have more orders coming in, seriously."

"Dear that's my work. If I tell you how I make it discreet, it is not a secret any longer so I can't expose that but just know you will be getting your package in a discrete form."

"If you're going for a large quantity then I can give you a cart for $15. Is that fair enough?" [We told him we needed 500 carts but that another dealer had offered to sell at $18 per cart.]