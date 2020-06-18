He cited a several data points, including the relatively small number of hospitalizations. The percentage of visits to emergency rooms for COVID-like symptoms is 0.6 percent—a figure he said has "remained stubbornly low"—and the percentage of tests that come back positive is low, he said, relative to other counties and the nation. He also noted the county is now able to contact everyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 within the first 24 hours after a diagnosis.