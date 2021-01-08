Providence Portland Medical Center has a 45-person COVID-19 outbreak within the hospital, according to the latest Oregon Health Authority weekly outbreak report.
Oregon Nurses Association leaders and staff say that number could be higher. Providence Health did not immediately have a comment on the outbreak.
Nurses union officials say the outbreak is on an in-patient rehabilitation floor where people recover from traumatic brain injuries and strokes, not on a COVID-19 ward.
On the one hand, hospitals are a high risk environment serving COVID-19 patients. On the other, hospitals are supposed to have in place the tightest controls for infection. But that did not apparently prevent a massive outbreak.
