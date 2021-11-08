Nicholas Kristof Raises More Than $1 Million in Run for Governor

Nicholas Kristof on his Oregon Farm Nicholas Kristof and wife Sheryl WuDunn on their farm in Yamhill, Oregon, September 11, 2021. (Photo by David Hume Kennerly/Center for Creative Photography/University of Arizona) (David Hume Kennerly)

Nicholas Kristof, the former New York Times columnist, reported a significant fundraising haul less than two weeks after confirming his bid for Oregon governor.

As of Nov. 8, he’s raised more than $1 million, including $50,000 from Melinda Gates, the philanthropist whose money came from her marriage to the Microsoft executive Bill Gates.

Kristof, who is an outsider to politics, was expected to be able to work his network of connections to raise money for the race. And the initial report shows he has come through.

He faces House Speaker Tina Kotek (who has reported only $414,103 raised this year) and Oregon Treasurer Tobias Read (who has reported $485,886 this year) in the primary.



