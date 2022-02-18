Dallas Heard Doesn’t Join Herd of Republican Candidates for Oregon Governor

As Republican candidates continue to enter the race for Oregon governor, one possible contender is choosing to sit it out. State Sen. Dallas Heard (R-Roseburg), who serves as Oregon GOP chair, says he’s all but ruled out a run for governor.

“I’m not currently considering it,” Heard told WW on Feb. 8.

There’s a story behind that decision: When he ran for chair of the party last year, Heard promised not to run for governor, at least not without the approval of party members, which he recently sought but did not receive.

“I put the question up to the body,” he said. “The party decided I should stay.”

Heard, who visited occupiers of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in 2016 and got thrown off the Senate floor this year for not wearing a mask, represents the right wing of the Republican Party. His decision to stay out means the radical right vote may be more divided in the primary.