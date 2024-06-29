Aging Hood River Bridge Closed After Wreck

Headed to White Salmon this weekend? Don’t expect to take the usual bridge.

The Hood River-White Salmon Bridge was damaged June 27 by heavy construction equipment being hauled over the river by truck. The arm of an excavator that was incorrectly secured for transport hit with the bridge, the Oregon Department of Transportation said.

Early reports say the damage is severe and affects both the structure and lifts that allow tall boats to pass underneath. ODOT began assessing the damage yesterday, and that work continues today. The bridge is closed with no sign of when it will reopen.

“This accident and similar ones nationwide show how our aging infrastructure is becoming an increasing hazard to public safety and a drag on our economy,” said Oregon House Republican Leader Jeff Helfrich (R-Hood River) in a statement.

The milelong, century-old bridge wasn’t exactly in top form before the Thursday wreck. The Port of Hood River describes it as “deficient by modern standards,” even though it supports 4 million vehicles crossing the Columbia River each year.

Last June, the Oregon Legislature allocated $20 million to replace the bridge. (That earmark turned unexpectedly political, as WW reported at the time.) Washington previously appropriated $75 million for its share. The project has secured $327 million of the $520 million a replacement would cost. Another toll increase went into effect last summe to help reach the needed funding requirement for the new bridge.

If that project goes according to plan, it will finish in late 2029.