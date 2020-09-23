Tyler Green: It probably started from school races against friends. And then Portland Parks had these all-comers meets at Gabriel Park and Lents Park. So I started doing those races, and that got me into this running thing, and I just continued that through high school. I did one year of college running and then went to Nepal. I hiked a bunch and was getting more into outdoor adventures and backpacking and a little bit of climbing and stuff, and then I got into cycling as well, like cyclocross road and mountain biking. But that was so expensive and you have to spend a lot more time doing it. Then I got back into running and was just doing it for fun and to stay fit. There's the Wildwood Trail in Forest Park, and I wanted to see that trail in its entirety. So I started doing out-and-back runs, and they just got longer, and I got more fit and was having fun seeing all this new trail. So that hooked me.