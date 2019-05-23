Jeremy Plumb: We don't disallow myrcene, but because of its prominence in the current marketplace, myrcene is a bit of a wild card in our competition. Having so many different plants with different names that share the same chemistry can be misleading. Myrcene takes a while to metabolize, and it feels like having maybe an IPA—it has a fuzzy, foggy effect, which has become by far the most popular compound in cannabis. This was not always the most widespread terpene, but is related to the Afghani varieties of cannabis which had high resin and high myrcene, and those profiles replaced the moderate terpene levels that were in the haze plants. This led to a distinction where it is said in the oral tradition that pre-'70s people would get "high," whereas post-'70s people would get "stoned." I would say having strong sedative effects is not the top desirable effect. We celebrate myrcene, and it could win on intensity alone, but terpene diversity it could never win alone as we are looking for rare terpene profiles.