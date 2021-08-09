I dig the Olympics, not because I’m an athlete, but because I am a very committed gym stoner.
My high-level routine involves hotboxing in the gym parking lot and rolling up to the ellipticals smelling like I’m made of weed. Of course, space-out cardio is a personal preference, and while astral traveling at Planet Fitness might help me go harder and last longer, it certainly does not increase my motor skills—as evidenced by how often I trip on the stair climber.
Cannabis may not increase my dexterity, but it absolutely works wonders for my recovery. I’m far from alone in my enthusiasm for cannabis-assisted preparation and recuperation when it comes to physical fitness.
Even for athletes complying with World Anti-Doping Agency standards, isolated CBD is an acceptable part of an everyday wellness routine. The anti-inflammatory, pain-relieving, sleep-supporting compounds in cannabis all encourage speedy post-workout recovery, but when used pre-workout, CBD (as well as other, non-WADA-acceptable cannabinoids) can reduce the anxiety, stress and depression associated with launching a new fitness routine, setting new goals or even competing.
Bottom line: For fitness enthusiasts at every level—from spaced-out cardio moms to professional competitors—there are cannabis products, both psychotropic and non-intoxicating, to support healthy workouts, a balanced state of mind, and a speedy recovery.
PRE-WORKOUT
Quill CBD Vape Pen
Quill’s disposable CBD pen is my go-to for quick hits of CBD pre-workout, specifically on mornings when I get to the gym ready to prove something. The consistent draw delivers a smooth 10 to 15 mg hit of full-spectrum hemp extract with a mild but sweet template of terps. The inhale is silky, and the exhale is floral and discreet. Bonus, the slimline design of the pen is super inconspicuous, in case users would rather not advertise their pre-workout curb vaping.
One or two measured sips of this pen and I’m ensured a quick recovery turnaround. Plus, it does a serviceable job of tempering whatever aggressive strain I smoked before I crossed the gym’s threshold, making me less likely to eat it on the stair climber (again). Get it from: Make and Mary, 2506 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-444-7608, makeandmary.com.
Serra Woodblock Chocolate 2:1 CBD:THC Caramels
If it feels counterintuitive to pop a chocolate bonbon in your mouth before launching into a fitness routine, please reconsider. Pre-workout chocolate is arguably the best chocolate: It can lift your spirits, put some pep in your step and, in moderation, help maintain healthy blood sugar levels. Plus, chocolate’s natural terpenes harmonize well with those in cannabis.
Serra’s Woodblock chocolate collabs are foremost, a stellar chunk of chocolate full of heart-healthy antioxidants. The thoughtful cannabinoid balance is what makes these confections extraordinary. When timed right, activation can occur as your workout winds down, bolstering recovery and adding some sparkle to a natural endorphin buzz. Starting your workout with chocolate and ending it with a manageable buzz is a great way to stay engaged in the routine long term. Get it from: Serra, 2519 SE Belmont St., 971-544-7055, shopserra.com.
Edibology Relieving Green Cannacubes 5:1 CBD:THC
Alternatively, if the idea of chocolate-fueled workouts already feels attractive, investing in at least one sack of Ediblogy’s Green Cannacubes is a great way to get a no-frills chocolate fix that unfolds into some potent post-workout recovery. These eensy cubes are small enough to be guilt-free but still manage to pack a substantial dose of CBD in each serving. Additionally, the cannabinoid profile is rounded out with just enough THC to rose-tint an established THC user’s outlook, or give a lower tolerance user a giggly boost of euphoria. Get it from: potmatespdx.com
POST-WORKOUT
Lazarus Naturals Relief + Recovery CBD Balm
When the few lingering injuries I’ve collected over the years (busted knee, dislocated shoulder, Angry Birds ankle) are aggravated by exercise, weather or sleeping wrong, I reach for a cannabis-infused salve. Recently, I found significant relief from the metallic pang of burned-out knee with a liberal smear of Lazarus Naturals Relief + Recovery balm.
It features full-spectrum CBD, bolstered by familiar topicals capsaicin and menthol. The formula is not as pungent as an Icy Hot or a Tiger Balm but is similarly effective nonetheless. The application is light, non-greasy and only mildly fragranced. Get it from: lazarusnaturals.com
Chalice Farms RXO 1:1 Dermal Patches
For fitness enthusiasts working through chronic pain, Chalice Farms’ dermal patches might be a solution worth exploring. Designed to deliver a constant dose of topical medication, these are an easy-to-use alternative to slathering your painful areas with salves, lotions, gels or oils.
On an afternoon of stationary biking, for example, this particular patch stayed affixed to my kneecap throughout, dulling the residual chronic pain of an erstwhile moped accident without making my legs greasy. During free weights, a patch applied to my wrist kept my carpal tunnel in check without leaving my hands too oily to grip the weights. Get it from: Chalice Farms, 5333 SE Powell Blvd., 503-788-9999, chalicefarms.com.
Sugarbud Animal Face
For some, the sense of accomplishment that follows a formidable workout calls for more than gently sipped concentrate or the application of massage oil. Big juicy weed nugs are, perhaps, the only correct way to celebrate the end of a sesh. In those cases, a cultivar with a terp profile and cannabinoid balance, bred specifically for anti-inflammation, pain relief and mind-blowing, couch-locking highs is a pretty effective way to lean into both canna-recovery and general cannathusiasm
Animal Face is a cross of Animal Mints and Face Off OG known for its powerfully blissful body high, cottony-soft head high, and fast-acting pain and inflammation relief. Pro tip: Finishing out the sesh with this phenotype might also effectively wrap up your entire day, so plan accordingly. Get it from: Green Front, 6834 NE Glisan St., 503-252-0036, thegreenfront.org.
