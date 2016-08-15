There's nothing like that endorphin rush when you cross the finish line. Marathons, 10Ks and 5Ks may vary greatly in distance and training, but they always end the same way. You're sweaty, you're exhausted and you're basking in the glory of your accomplishment. (Hopefully, your nipples aren't too chafed.) But what if there was something more than this wonderful feeling waiting for you at the finish line? Perhaps some beer, wine or cider? Maybe some live music? Maybe a bonfire? Terrapin Events offers their participants all this and more as you cross the finish line of one of their many local events.