There's nothing like that endorphin rush when you cross the finish line. Marathons, 10Ks and 5Ks may vary greatly in distance and training, but they always end the same way. You're sweaty, you're exhausted and you're basking in the glory of your accomplishment. (Hopefully, your nipples aren't too chafed.) But what if there was something more than this wonderful feeling waiting for you at the finish line? Perhaps some beer, wine or cider? Maybe some live music? Maybe a bonfire? Terrapin Events offers their participants all this and more as you cross the finish line of one of their many local events.
Take for example the 15-year-strong, costume themed Run Like Hell event celebrating Halloween or the Dirty Leprechaun 5K mudder and obstacle course at Lee Farms where booze and bonfires await you at the finish. Terrapin Events offers eight of the city's most creative and fun running events. There are all-girl runs, a Father's Day run and a Valentine's Day run for singles looking to find that special someone…drenched in sweat and covered in mud. If you name it, Terrapin Events probably has it.
Because running is about more than running. It's a great way to live healthy, but it's also a culture. That's why Terrapin makes sure there are beer gardens, tasty food and other forms of entertainment there for you once you cross that finish line. It's a chance to kick back with your fellow runners while you bask in that sweaty, exhausted post-run euphoria. (Also, have you ever had a beer or cider after going on a run? If not, you're in for a treat.)
Although there is much fun to be had at all of these events, every Terrapin race is professionally managed and chocked full of all the things that all participants look for in a great event. There are souvenirs like commemorate t-shirts, commemorative cups and commemorative medals. Events are professional chip timed and have great race support such as great volunteers, teams of bike medics, aid stations and more along the way. Each event is family friendly with a kid's zone that feature clowns Olive Root Beer and Dingo the Clown. There is literally something for everyone.
Terrapin Events races benefit several local and national charities including Children's Cancer Association, Shriners Hospital, Oregon Food Bank and the Portland Police Sunshine Division.
The next Terrapin Events race is the COUNTRY GIRL on Sunday, September 25. It's an all-girls half-marathon, 10K or 5K with a Country Girl necklace, country music, wine, cider, beer and mimosas waiting for you at the finish.
The other races, in chronological order:
RUN LIKE HELL: A HALLOWEEN THEMED HALF MARATHON / 10K / 5K
10/23/2016
One of the original Terrapin runs, Portlanders have been running through the streets of the city in their scariest costumes for 15 years. Run Like Hell has awesome commemorative medals and t-shirts, great food, music and beer at the finish and music on every street corner for a mile of the race in what Terrapin Events calls the "Musical Mile."
MY MUDDY VALENTINE: 5K MUD / OBSTACLE RUN.
2/11/2017
Whether you've found love or you're single and ready to mingle in the mud—or maybe in the beer garden after the race—this race at Lee Farms is the one for you. The race consists of more than 20 fun yet challenging obstacles like the Tunnel of Love and Dirrrty Hog Wash to set the mood.
THE DIRTY LEPRECHAUN: 5K MUD / OBSTACLE RUN
3/18/2017
What better way to celebrate St. Patrick's Day than running through the mud and over obstacles to get a free beer at the finish line? Hot showers and bonfires await you before you throw a few down among the serene setting of Lee farms.
BRIDGE TO BREWS: 10K / 8K RUN WALK AND BEER FESTIVAL.
4/9/2017
The only running event that goes over the Fremont Bridge, and also the only running event that ends with you at a beer festival with 10 tasting tickets and a commemorative cup courtesy of Terrapin Events. Bridge to Brews gives you a chance to soak in the sights and suds of Beervana.
CINCO DE MAYO: HALF MARATHON / 10K / 5K CELEBRATING CINCO DE MAYO.
5/7//2017
This urban race gives you a chance to see the sights and sounds of the city while leading you to the finish line where a commemorative medal, beer, cider, food, mariachi music and more are waiting for you.
GRATEFUL DAD: HALF MARATHON / 10K / 5K CELEBRATING FATHER'S DAY.
6/17/2017
Celebrate Father's Day weekend with a run along the Columbia River with your old man. This event for the entire family features tunes of the Grateful Dead, a tasty breakfast and beer garden to really help make this bonding time special.
SUNSET ON THE SPRINGWATER: HALF MARATHON / 10K / FAMILY 5K
TBD/2017
This summer evening run along the Springwater Corridor also features games such as bocce ball, badminton and croquet before and after the run as well as a picnic and live music in the park.
For more event and registration info, visit terrapinevents.com
