It's been only a few months since the Commune, the first cannabis friendly gathering space of its kind, opened its doors in Old Town to the cannabis community and became the headquarters for the first ever women's cannabis business accelerator known as the Initiative.
Not a woman to waste time, founder Amy Margolis is already taking the next step with the Initiative and, this October, is hosting a retreat where women will be given the tools to become cannabis entrepreneurs.
Hustle Hard: For Women Who Mean Business is an intensive three-day experience bringing together inspirational educators, mentors, and executives to teach women how to tackle fundraising, negotiate deals, learn business basics, corporate governance, marketing, and more.
"This event will be unlike any conference or event so far," says Margolis. "We have a very specific purpose: arming women with the knowledge they need to feel competent and prepared to build their business and raise the money they need to effectively grow, even in a fundraising environment that can be hostile to women."
The retreat will be held outside of Bend, Oregon at the picturesque Brasada Ranch—nestled in between open valleys with mountain views, equestrian trails, ranch style suites and stunning relaxation pools. Margolis has imbued this conference with her own clear sense of style, innovation, relaxation and intimacy. Hustle Hard is intended to be a business retreat with an additional emphasis on self-care and connection.
"Instead of panels or speeches, this retreat really focuses on hands-on learning and immersive programming," explains Margolis. "We want it to be very work product driven so attendees can immediately take home applicable knowledge and skills."
Classes will cover topics like Structuring Capital Raises, How to Reach Beyond Your Network, Strategies for Success via Real Life Scenarios, and Getting Real About Your Business Hopes & Dreams. Attendees will also have plenty of opportunities for networking at cocktail hours, bonding around the campfire, and wellness options like CBD massages, morning yoga, meditation and hikes.
Hustle Hard wants to make sure to include entrepreneurs with smaller budgets, so Margolis has kept costs reasonable for lodging, meals and ticket pricing. Lodging rates have been discounted for retreat attendees and there are a number of options to share lodging that can make the stay even more cost effective. Ticket pricing includes all meals while onsite, including the opening BBQ, two breakfasts, a working lunch and closing dinner celebration with pool party.
"This retreat really is aimed at creating an affordable & supportive environment for female founders in every stage in the cannabis industry. We will have the largest amount of capital in one room specifically focused on women. It is an incredible opportunity."
All I have to say is, "Sign me up!"
Hustle Hard: For Women Who Mean Business
October 19-21st
Brasada Ranch
Details on ticket pricing, discounted lodging, & the weekend agenda can be found online at www.hustlehardretreat.com
