We don't need to tell you it's been a rough year—for everyone, really, but local businesses in particular. Over three uncertain months, thousands of you stepped up to vote for your favorite restaurants, bars, nonprofits and other cultural institutions—the companies, places and organizations that make this city such a unique place to live—and show how much they matter to you. Here, you'll find the winners and finalists in for Bars & Nightlife. To view the winners & finalists for other categories click here.

Best Karaoke

Winner: The Alibi
Second Place: Voicebox Karaoke
Runner Up: Chopsticks

Best Bartender

Winner: Hailey Holden- Red Fox
Second Place: Christy Jade Da' Hui Bar & Grill
Runner Up: Rocky Loring – Stag PDX

Best Patio

Winner: Revolution Hall
Second Place: A Roadside Attraction
Runner Up: White Owl Social Club

Best Dive Bar

Winner: Sandy Hut
Second Place: Florida Room
Runner Up: Reel M Inn

Best Sports Bar

Winner: Spirit of 77
Second Place: Rialto Poolroom
Runner Up: Century

Best Trivia Night

Winner: Geeks Who Drink
Second Place: Stumptown Trivia
Runner Up: Untapped

Best Strip Club

Winner: Sassy's
Second Place: Lucky Devil Lounge
Runner Up: Kit Kat Club

Best Cider House

Winner: Portland Cider House
Second Place: Reverend Nat's Hard Cider
Runner Up: Cider Riot!

Best Drag Show

Winner: Darcelle's XV
Second Place: Portland Drag Queen Brunch
Runner Up: CC Slaughters Nightclub and Lounge

Best Wine Bar

Winner: Division Wines
Second Place: Vino Veritas Wine Bar and Bottle Shop
Runner Up: Coopers Hall

Best Music Venue

Winner: Doug Fir Lounge
Second Place: Revolution Hall
Runner Up: Dante's

Best Date Bar

Winner: McMenamins Kennedy School
Second Place: Aalto Lounge
Runner Up: Hey Love

Best Game Bar

Winner: Ground Kontrol
Second Place: QuarterWorld Arcade
Runner Up: Wedgehead

Best Beer Selection on Tap

Winner: Loyal Legion
Second Place: Horse Brass Pub
Runner Up: Untapped

Best Place to Dance

Winner: The Goodfoot
Second Place: Holocene
Runner Up: The Lovecraft

Best Comedy Club

Winner: Helium Comedy Club
Second Place: Funhouse Lounge
Runner Up: Kickstand Comedy

Best Latin Dance Night

Winner: Aztec Willie's
Second Place: Soulsa
Runner Up: Noche Libre

Best LGBTQ Bar

Winner: Crush Bar
Second Place: CC Slaughters Nightclub and Lounge
Runner Up: Scandals

Best Cocktail Lounge

Winner: Hey Love
Second Place: Sapphire Hotel
Runner Up: Multnomah Whiskey Library

Best Happy Hour

Winner: Gold Dust Meridian
Second Place: Aalto Lounge
Runner Up: RingSide Steakhouse