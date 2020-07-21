We don't need to tell you it's been a rough year—for everyone, really, but local businesses in particular. Over three uncertain months, thousands of you stepped up to vote for your favorite restaurants, bars, nonprofits and other cultural institutions—the companies, places and organizations that make this city such a unique place to live—and show how much they matter to you. Here, you'll find the winners and finalists in for Bars & Nightlife. To view the winners & finalists for other categories click here.
Best Karaoke
Winner: The Alibi
Second Place: Voicebox Karaoke
Runner Up: Chopsticks
Best Bartender
Winner: Hailey Holden- Red Fox
Second Place: Christy Jade Da' Hui Bar & Grill
Runner Up: Rocky Loring – Stag PDX
Best Patio
Winner: Revolution Hall
Second Place: A Roadside Attraction
Runner Up: White Owl Social Club
Best Dive Bar
Winner: Sandy Hut
Second Place: Florida Room
Runner Up: Reel M Inn
Best Sports Bar
Winner: Spirit of 77
Second Place: Rialto Poolroom
Runner Up: Century
Best Trivia Night
Winner: Geeks Who Drink
Second Place: Stumptown Trivia
Runner Up: Untapped
Best Strip Club
Winner: Sassy's
Second Place: Lucky Devil Lounge
Runner Up: Kit Kat Club
Best Cider House
Winner: Portland Cider House
Second Place: Reverend Nat's Hard Cider
Runner Up: Cider Riot!
Best Drag Show
Winner: Darcelle's XV
Second Place: Portland Drag Queen Brunch
Runner Up: CC Slaughters Nightclub and Lounge
Best Wine Bar
Winner: Division Wines
Second Place: Vino Veritas Wine Bar and Bottle Shop
Runner Up: Coopers Hall
Best Music Venue
Winner: Doug Fir Lounge
Second Place: Revolution Hall
Runner Up: Dante's
Best Date Bar
Winner: McMenamins Kennedy School
Second Place: Aalto Lounge
Runner Up: Hey Love
Best Game Bar
Winner: Ground Kontrol
Second Place: QuarterWorld Arcade
Runner Up: Wedgehead
Best Beer Selection on Tap
Winner: Loyal Legion
Second Place: Horse Brass Pub
Runner Up: Untapped
Best Place to Dance
Winner: The Goodfoot
Second Place: Holocene
Runner Up: The Lovecraft
Best Comedy Club
Winner: Helium Comedy Club
Second Place: Funhouse Lounge
Runner Up: Kickstand Comedy
Best Latin Dance Night
Winner: Aztec Willie's
Second Place: Soulsa
Runner Up: Noche Libre
Best LGBTQ Bar
Winner: Crush Bar
Second Place: CC Slaughters Nightclub and Lounge
Runner Up: Scandals
Best Cocktail Lounge
Winner: Hey Love
Second Place: Sapphire Hotel
Runner Up: Multnomah Whiskey Library
Best Happy Hour
Winner: Gold Dust Meridian
Second Place: Aalto Lounge
Runner Up: RingSide Steakhouse
