Summiting Neahkahnie Mountain can be a bit challenging, but that’s all the more reason to reward yourself with a nice cold beer. Though this trail doesn’t involve a beach along the way, the panoramic views of the Oregon coast make it worthwhile. “Go early on the weekends for sure, especially in the summer. If you can do it mid-week that would be your best chance for a less crowded trail experience,” advises Coren Tradd, a R&D Brewer at Pelican Brewing who lives in Manzanita. “There’s a marked gravel road off Highway 101 just a few miles north of Manzanita on the right—if you’re headed from there—that I take and park by the marked trailhead. Also, there are no bathrooms or water at the trailhead, so plan accordingly.”