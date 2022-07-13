Health & Wellness Winners

Best Yoga Studio

Winner: The People’s Yoga

Second Place: Flex & Flow

Runner Up: The Bhakti Yoga Movement Center





Best Gym

Winner: Lloyd Athletic Club

Second Place: Portland Rock Gym

Runner Up: Vive Fitness





Best Pilates Studio

Winner: Studio Blue

Second Place: Megaburn Fitness

Runner Up: YoYoYogi





Best Chiropractor

Winner: North Portland Wellness Center

Second Place: Equilibrium Chiropractic - Acupuncture and Massage

Runner Up: Therapia Wellness Clinic





Best Dentist

Winner: Timber Dental

Second Place: Bling Dental

Runner Up: Dr. Lisa Kakishita





Best Barbershop

Winner: Rudy’s

Second Place: Bishop’s

Runner Up: Too Sweet Barbershop





Best Physical Therapy Clinic

Winner: Bridgetown Physical Therapy

Second Place: Therapeutic Associates

Runner Up: Therpydia





Best Hair Salon

Winner: Urban Colorz Salon

Second Place: Ginger Salon

Runner Up: Hair Maven PDX





Best Hair Removal

Winner: Urban Waxx

Second Place: Brown Sugar PDX

Runner Up: Sugar Me





Best Hair Stylist

Winner: Haircraft by Jo

Second Place: Amyrose Ahlstrom

Runner Up: Dinah Ritchey





Best Massage

Winner: Common Ground Wellness Cooperative

Second Place: North Portland Wellness Center

Runner Up: Equilibrium Chiropractic - Acupuncture and Massage





Best Natural or Alternative Medicine Clinic

Winner: North Portland Wellness Center

Second Place: Wild Hearts Wellness

Runner Up: Hey Doc Clinic

