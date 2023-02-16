Five Lunch Spots for Your Next Wednesday Downtown

Sponsored Content Presented by Every Wednesday

We’re well aware of the benefits of working from home. Rolling out of bed as close to 9 AM as you possibly can manage. Tuning into a Zoom meeting with your camera (and perhaps even…still in your pajamas) because how-will-they-ever-know. Scrolling TikTok in your downtime without fear that your boss will catch you on your phone. Easy access to your pantry. We get it.

But next thing you know…you’ve been inside all day, in last night’s pajamas. And a girl with pink hair on TikTok gave you an unfortunate tarot card reading; so now you’re anxious. And—somehow worst of all—you’ve found yourself growing weary of your everyday avocado toast recipe. So now, on top of being stir crazy and anxious—you’re hungry. And that is a problem.

A potential solution? How about dedicating one day each week to return to work in person? Just one day. May we suggest…Wednesdays? An array of lunch break options awaits you in Downtown Portland, and we’ve gone ahead and rounded up some of the best ones.

Sizzle Pie Downtown

949 SW Oak St

260A3763 Umbrellas outside Sizzle Pie. (Wesley Lapointe)

Starting off strong with a Downtown Portland institution: Sizzle Pie. Hey, we never said anything about these places being underground. We’re not here to argue about the best pizza in Portland—but for a solid, cheap, reliable, quick lunch break meal? There’s nothing better than a $4.00 slice of the Ol’ Dirty: a salami, ricotta, olive oil and pepperoncini-covered pizza, which I personally have disregarded my vegetarian status to consume on multiple occasions. Yeah, I know they have perfectly good vegetarian (the Gold Ring is a close runner up) and vegan pizza concoctions available, too. But there’s just something about the Ol’ Dirty…

Café Yumm

1806 SW 6th Ave

The Whole Bowl vs. Café Yumm debate in Portland is real. We know. But what Café Yumm may lack in comparison to Whole Bowl’s cute branding and adorably decorated food carts—it makes up for with its sauce. I would literally bathe in Café Yumm sauce. I don’t care what anyone says. And if you disagree, there’s also a Whole Bowl Downtown… so… go there instead. Either one is a great option for a quick, relatively healthy lunch option for a Wednesday spent Downtown.

The Cart Blocks

770 W Burnside St

OK, we lied. This list includes way more than 5 places to eat Downtown. If you’re counting food carts, that is. Food cart pods are a Portland institution, and if you work Downtown, you should definitely take advantage of The Cart Blocks on Burnside. They’ve got: kBap Korean food, Shanghai’s Best, Tito’s Burritos, #1 Bento, Hua Li House, Fernando’s Alegria, Anna Thai Basil, Beijing House, Villa Angel Taqueria. And, saving the best for last, Kafta House—a family-owned Mediterranean restaurant serving up some ridiculously incredible lamb gyros.

Phat Cart

420 SW College St

What was once a food cart transformed during the pandemic into a seriously adorable little brick and mortar near Portland State University—and you’ve gotta check it out. First of all, of all the places on this list, this one is definitely the most aesthetically pleasing…if you care about that kind of stuff. We’d also argue that Phat Cart is more of a sit down than a grab-and-go lunch option. Especially because they have a bar. Enjoying a Pineapple Basil-rita alongside an avocado chicken salad on a slow work day? That honestly sounds like heaven. Plus, for those of you who like to take your lunch a little early: Phat Cart also serves breakfast till 11. A breakfast bento box with pork shoulder, pico de gallo, and a fried egg? Sign us up.

Hawaiian Express

1930 SW 4th Ave #110

While it’s nearly impossible to do Hawaiian food justice on the mainland, Hawaiian Express at PSU brings a little bit of Aloha spirit to Downtown Portland. From the swordfish wall decal, to the vintage surf posters, to the surfboards hanging on the walls—it’s a lunch spot and a mini vacay all in one. The service is great, the staff is friendly, and the portions are large. According to Yelp, the Mac Salad is a somewhat controversial dish, but their lunchtime regulars seem to love it.

Check out more things to eat and do downtown at this link.