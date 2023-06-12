Small businesses in Portland get a helping hand through Comcast RISE

Since 2022, nearly 150 small businesses in Oregon have received complimentary marketing, technology, or financial grants through the Comcast RISE program (Courtesy of Real Access Media Placement)

There’s no doubt about it: Small businesses are key to what makes Portland the singular city that it is. From local bookstores and restaurants to coffee shops, breweries, galleries and more, small businesses have always colored Portland in unique ways.

But there’s also no doubt that small businesses in Portland were hit hard during the COVID-19 pandemic and the ensuing economic downturn. Those that survived have had to navigate unprecedented challenges to keep the doors open. It has not been easy – and it’s been doubly challenging for small businesses owned by women and people of color.

Now, however, a helping hand known as Comcast RISE is reaching out to give small businesses in Multnomah County a big boost to help them not only stay on their feet, but thrive. Comcast RISE will award 100 grants in Portland, an investment of about $4 million to help small businesses.

“I am excited to announce that Comcast RISE is coming to Portland,” said Marion Haynes, VP External Affairs for Comcast OR/SW Washington.

Originally created in November 2020 to help small businesses hit hard by the pandemic, Comcast RISE awards grant packages to small businesses, including those owned by women, people of color, and individuals committed to uplifting their local communities, in various cities around the U.S. The grant package includes business consultation services, educational resources, a $5,000 monetary grant, creative production, media placement schedule and a technology makeover. The monetary grant can be used to cover any need a business has in order to help it survive and be successful.

Here in Portland, the RISE program, which stands for Representation, Investment, Strength and Empowerment, will award grant packages to 100 eligible small businesses. Portland is one of five cities where the program is in place.

“You have a company saying we want to invest in Portland, its small businesses. Its mom and pops. Its retailers,” said Andrew Hoan, President & CEO of the Portland Business Alliance.

This is not the first year that the RISE program has been helping small businesses in Oregon. Since 2022, nearly 150 small businesses in Oregon have received complimentary marketing, technology, or financial grants through the Comcast RISE program.

“When I found the Comcast RISE grant I was over the moon,” said Natasha Busse, owner, Dogville, a local dog daycare, boarding and grooming business. “Having the new computers made our everyday lives much easier. Apply now for Comcast Rise,” added Busse.

Small businesses in Portland interested in applying for a Comcast RISE grant need to meet certain requirements. Those include being established for three or more years, having 100 or fewer full- or part-time employees and being independently owned and operated. Eligible businesses must also be located in Multnomah County. More information about eligibility can be found at www.ComcastRISE.com.

The application period runs June 1-30, 2023, and applications are available at www.ComcastRISE.com. Grants will be announced in August 2023 and awarded in September 2023.

The reach of the program goes far beyond Portland and Oregon. According to Comcast the program has helped some 13,000 entrepreneurs and small businesses nationwide since its creation in 2020.

For more information on Comcast RISE, visit www.ComcastRISE.com.