Interior Inspirations

A collection for those who believe their taste is the real star of their homes. These beautiful gifts will lift up anyone’s interior expression - plus, they are all functional as well!

Geometric Jesmonite Planter, $95

SMG Collective

Marbled In Emerald Green, Bright Yellow, Lilac & Navy, this Geometric Jesmonite Planter is an ideal colourful new home + gift for beautiful plants! Visit us to see all the color + size options.

www.smgcollective.com | 110 NW 9th Ave

Custom Photo Slates, $35 - $75

Pro Photo Supply

Locally printed in our lab, these photo slates are your photos printed on natural, hand-cut materials with a smooth stone surface on the reverse side. Due to inconsistencies in shape, size, and coating each slate is a unique piece of art. Each photo slate includes tabletop display hardware.

prophotosupply.com | 1112 NW 19th Ave

MOVA Globes, $195

Asylum

You’ve never seen a globe like this. It spins using the power of ambient light combined with torque from the earth’s magnetic field. No batteries. No unsightly cords. Give the unexpected gift.

pdxasylum.com | 3713 SE Hawthorne Blvd

Cangshan HUA 4-pc. Knife Block Set, $99.95

Kitchen Kaboodle

We love the affordable Helena knives from Cang-shan – an elegantly minimalist interpretation of the modern kitchen knife. This 4-pc. block set fea-tures an 8″ chef, 5″ serrated utility, and 3.5″ paring knife, plus a strikingly styled (and space-saving!) solid-acacia block and lifetime warranty against defects in materials and craftsmanship

kitchenkaboodle.com | Four Portland-area Stores

Wooden Crane Toy, $74

Black Wagon

For those who love to build! Keep them busy and engaged with this large sturdy wooden crane toy. Start off by assembling the crane, then let the fun times begin. Add in toy cars, roads and trucks for the ultimate construction site play area.

blackwagon.com | 3964 N Mississippi Ave

Disco Ball Planter, $25 - $35

ECOVIBE

Calling all plant parents and disco queens! The perfect hanging pot for a funky ficus or disco in-fern-o, this eye-catching planter brings the dance floor directly to your home. Your plants will have no trouble stayin’ alive in these hanging planters!

Available in 2 sizes with a gift ready box.

ecovibestyle.com | 1906 NE Alberta St & 2380 SE Hawthorne Blvd

Custom Ornaments, $18-$20

Pro Photo Supply

Give a double-sided, designer ornament print-ed with your own photo and text! Choose from wood, metal, or glass. Made locally at our Lab in NW Portland, share captured moments with your friends and family this holiday season.

prophotosupply.com | 1112 NW 19th Ave

Terracotta Planters, $14 - $70

Porch Light

These beautiful, raw terracotta pots are a big favorite of our plant-loving friends! Handmade in Italy, they come in seven different patterns and a variety of sizes ranging from 3″ to 10″. Each pot comes with a matching saucer and is sure to please every planty person on your list.

porchlightshop.com | 225 NW 11th Ave

Mountain Tumbler, $28/box of 2 tumblers

Asylum

Swirl your liquor around the craggy mountain nestled at the base of these unique glasses. These lead-free 9-ounce crystal tumblers pay homage to the lofty peaks of the Pacific Northwest with hand-blown, dimensional mountains that rise up in your glass. Sold in sets of two. A matching decanter is also available!

pdxasylum.com | 3713 SE Hawthorne Blvd



