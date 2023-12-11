Nonprofit Free Geek gets $2 million grant to help Multnomah County residents get digitally connected

Sponsored Content Presented by Comcast

A $2 million investment is poised to help Portland nonprofit Free Geek expand its efforts to advance digital equity and economic opportunity to more people in Multnomah County.

The investment, from Comcast and Mt. Hood Regulatory Commission, will help support Free Geek’s Digital Equity Action Plan, which aims to connect unserved and underserved individuals, households and neighborhoods in east Multnomah County most impacted by digital inequity.

“This investment from Comcast and the Mt. Hood Regulatory Commission is going to make a huge difference in our work to advance digital equity and economic opportunity,” said Juan Muro, executive director of Free Greek. “For more than two decades, Free Geek has been helping individuals and families connect to the online resources and knowledge they need to succeed in their daily lives. This support will allow us to do that on a whole new level and help so many more people.”

Representatives from Free Geek, Comcast and the Mt. Hood Regulatory Commission – a commission that ensures the region benefits from cable service franchise agreements – announced the investment during a live streaming event Dec. 7.

Expanding connection

Through the investment, Free Geek will be able to expand its services, technology donations, education and support to more people across east Multnomah County. It will partner with community-based organizations in East Portland, Gresham, Fairview, Wood Village and Troutdale to provide technology education, digital tools, computer devices and access to the internet through programs such as the Affordable Connectivity Program. A main goal will be to get more people connected to the internet and to get devices into the hands of those who need them.

In addition, Free Geek will expand its educational offerings to help people learn how to navigate digital technology and the internet for maximum benefit.

An example of Free Geek’s impact occurred earlier this fall, when the nonprofit partnered with the city of Portland and other groups to donate 500 laptops and 12 months of free internet to clients of the Immigrant and Refugee Community Organization (IRCO), which supports immigrants, refugees and diverse community members in Oregon and Southwest Washington. On top of the donation, Free Geek supplied digital navigation support and digital literacy classes.

With this new investment, Free Geek will also work with its network of community partners to help address barriers to adoption that go beyond affordability, including a lack of digital skills and a lack of awareness about low-income broadband programs that already exist. For example, Free Geek has identified five neighborhoods in east Multnomah County that are home to about 60,000 households. Of those, about 30,000 qualify for the federal Affordable Connectivity Program, which provides discounts for monthly internet service, but many have not signed up in part because they may not know about it or are intimidated about the process. In addition, about 3,300 of those households do not own a functional computer device.

“We want to make sure that people are aware of the resources that are already out there and that they know how to use them,” Muro said. “We also hope to bridge the gap that exists in terms of trust between the folks who have the resources and the community that needs them.”

As part of the investment, Free Geek will also serve as consultants to enable community partner organizations to expand their digital equity programs in alignment with the region’s Digital Equity Action Plan, which is focused on helping the most vulnerable communities in Portland and Multnomah County achieve digital adoption.

A digital equity commitment

The investment in Free Geek is not Comcast’s first big move to advance digital equity. The company has provided $5.8 million to Oregon nonprofits that are part of its Digital Equity Network over the past three years. That network enables partner organizations to acquire technology equipment, provide digital skills trainings and offer opportunities for community members to train for careers in tech-related fields or launch and grow their own businesses.

In July, Comcast also donated $60,000 and launched a new Lift Zone, with free high-speed Wi-Fi service, at Free Geek’s Center for Technology Education & Digital Equity in East Portland. Additionally, the company invested $240,000 in a digital navigation campaign aimed at helping increase internet adoption through resource awareness, digital skills programs and device assistance.

“While high-speed internet is widely available in Multnomah County, the unfortunate reality is that not everyone has the resources and digital skills they need to benefit from it,” said Rodrigo Lopez, Comcast Pacific Northwest Region senior vice president. “By continuing our partnership with Free Geek, we are helping to produce measurable outcomes that will create a more prepared and inclusive workforce and better ensure that no community in greater Portland is left behind.”

Free Geek expects to start expanding its efforts connected to the investment from Comcast and MHCRC in early 2024.

