Unforgettable Adventure Awaits at The Society Hotel(s)

This story is published in cooperation with Willamette Week and The Society Hotel.

The Pacific Northwest is home to an abundance of hidden gem lodging experiences worth exploring. Recently, I booked a staycation at two such places: The Society Hotel Portland and The Society Hotel Bingen (on the Washington side of the Columbia River). Both locations are owned by a husband-and-wife team known for thoughtfully designed spaces and their motto, “Serving adventurous travelers since 1881.”

Here’s a day-by-day rundown of my trip, with plenty of tips and recommendations for travelers seeking their next luxurious expedition:

Day 1: I began at The Society Hotel Portland, situated in the heart of Old Town. Despite living in Portland, I don’t typically spend much time in this part of the city—but boy, have I been missing out!

The Society Hotel Portland is situated in the heart of Old Town. (Stefanie Wich-Herrlein)

After check-in, I settled in with a drink at the lobby bar; the space features rich textures and wallpaper patterns, plus a cozy fireplace. The true highlight, though, is the rooftop. Up here, you can escape the city and enjoy a breathtaking view of the skyline. Watch Old Town come alive once the sun sets, which transforms the area into a vibrant after-dark entertainment hub.

Just across the street is the iconic Darcelle XV Showplace. Named after Portland’s very own drag icon, Darcelle XV, the bar features the longest-running drag queen show and is a cultural staple in Portland. Though I’d never been, I heard it was unforgettable, with heavy pours and lively entertainment acts that made for a memorable night out. I, of course, had to check it out and can now confirm that the rumors are, in fact, true.

Back at the hotel, the rooms were simple, and clean, with exposed brick and an historic feel. The building was originally built in 1881 as a haven for sailors but has since been renovated. Now, it boasts cozy beds, kind staff and a prime location in the heart of the city.

The hotel has a rooftop bar that is open until 2 am for guests.

Day 2: On the second day of our stay, I started the morning at the hotel’s cafe, where a selection of breakfast items and a full espresso bar were the perfect prep for a day of adventuring. Lan Su Chinese Garden, located one block from the hotel, is renowned for its authenticity. It also reflects aspects of Portland’s sister city, Suzhou, making it a true multicultural treasure in the middle of the city.

Just a stone’s throw from the hotel are unique stores like Goodies Snack Shop, an independently owned treasure trove of international snacks, and Index, one of the top five sneaker resale stores in the world, filled with rare finds for the sneakerhead in your life. For handcrafted goods, OROX Leather showcases stunning leather items made in Oregon.

Walk a few more blocks to the Pearl District to discover Made Here, a shop full of locally made goodies. And no trip to Portland would be complete without a visit to Powell’s City of Books, the largest independent bookstore in the world, located just down the street from Made Here. After indulging in some retail therapy, I was hungry and ventured to Lil’ Shalom for Middle Eastern fare.

Excited to continue indulging my palette, I headed to Arden, which offers seasonal Pacific Northwest cuisine and an incredible wine selection. I had a lovely dining experience before heading back to the hotel for a nightcap on the rooftop (which is open until 2 am, for guests only!).

Amtrak’s Empire Builder leaves from Portland's Union Station and arrives in Bingen after just two stops.

Day 3: After exploring the urban allure of Portland, I set off for The Society Hotel’s sister location in Bingen, Wash. As it turns out, Union Station is just a 10-minute walk from The Society Hotel Portland; Amtrak’s Empire Builder arrives in Bingen after just two stops, making the whole trip seamless. The train meandered along the breathtaking Columbia River Gorge, showcasing vibrant fall foliage and stunning landscapes at eye level—a view you can’t get by car.

A renovated schoolhouse, the Bingen location offers a unique mix of hostel-style bunks to charming cabins and features a saltwater soaking pool, cold plunge, hot tub and sauna.

After arriving, I walked a few blocks from the train to the hotel to check in. This location is a renovated schoolhouse, offering a unique mix of hostel-style bunks to charming cabins that evoke summer camp. For dinner, I decided to grab a bite at Murphy’s Family Watering Hole, a cozy spot known for its brisket tots.

After dinner, I headed back to the hotel to indulge in a soothing soak at the on-premises spa. Yes, you heard that right. The Bingen location has a spa that is complimentary for guests, featuring a saltwater soaking pool, cold plunge, hot tub and sauna.

Day 4: Due to its proximity to the Columbia River Gorge, this location is the perfect home base for outdoor adventures in the area. Marvel in awe at the aforementioned waterfalls, visit incredibly scenic hiking trails, or participate in any number of activities.

For all the carless explorers out there, traveling back and forth between Bingen and Hood River is incredibly convenient thanks to Mt. Adams Transportation Services. This small bus runs across the Hood River Bridge for just $1 and is a breeze to hop on and off, allowing for easy discovery of more stunning scenery and vibrant local culture.

Sol Rides provides a three-hour cycling tour along the Historic Columbia River Highway.

I quickly discovered that one of the best ways to explore the area is by e-bike. Join a three-hour tour with Sol Rides, and cycle along the Historic Columbia River Highway. This car-free route allows for worry-free biking and more stunning views of the Gorge. Along the route is Randonnee Coffee, a delightful roadside stop that has been roasting and serving the local community for 25 years.

Then, I made our way to Idiot’s Grace Wines, a quaint vineyard nestled just outside Mosier. This small but impressive winery grows 14 different grape varieties, making for a delightful tasting experience amid a beautiful setting. Our biking guide then took our group to Panorama Point, where we were rewarded with breathtaking vistas of Mount Hood rising over Hood River Valley.

The journey between The Society Hotel’s locations was nothing short of spectacular. Each location provides a unique experience making it easy to fall in love with the “vibes.” Whether you’re in Portland for city life or Bingen for the great outdoors, The Society Hotel is a great option for adventurous travelers.