Bunk owners Tommy Habetz and Matt Brown have turned the location over to longtime manager Josh Luebke and his wife, Sierra Kirk-Luebke. Starting tomorrow, it'll be known as Cliff's—a tribute to Luebke's grandfather. And while the Bunk staples will no longer be sold there, several of Luebke's specials that frequently popped up on the menu, like the smoked fried chicken and smoked beef sandwich, will now be available full-time.