In theory, this is the 11:45 pm Saturday night meal of your dreams—four chicken tenders from the world's most hulked-up chickens served over a bed of skinny fries and dropped at your doorstep. It's the type of food where anything less than an outsized portion is a rip-off. Unfortunately, with the hour-and-10-minute delivery time, you're almost certain to be dead to the world by the time the meal arrives. If you're still awake from hunger-induced delirium, you'll find the tenders bland and forgettable, if mostly inoffensive. The skinny fries were cold, served stale and dry, as though they were left over from the first batch of the day.