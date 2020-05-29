In fact, our goal during these difficult times is to adapt our sidewalks and streets to find as much space as we can for retail, restaurant and other business activity while adhering to all public health guidelines for physical distancing. That is why we launched the Safe Streets|Healthy Businesses program yesterday. The program provides a one-stop permit application process for businesses that would like to use space on city sidewalks or streets to operate while preserving physical distancing for customers and staff.