One of Gorham's followers posted screenshots from a private Facebook group of a person suggesting they had supplied the spray paint used on the vans and appearing to mock Gorham's reward offer. Other followers then found more personal information about the poster, including their vehicle's license plate number, which Gorham then shared on his Facebook page, writing, "This is his property, maybe something should accidentally happen to it," and, "Might be one of the bad guys. Send him your thoughts."