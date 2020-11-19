The latest organization to call for more government assistance comes from the Oregon Beverage Alliance. The organization, which is made up of brewers, wine producers, cidermakers and distillers, is asking for the resumption of eating and drinking on patios and decks. Members are additionally concerned about a budget proposal by the Oregon Health Authority, which would raise $293 million from a new tax on beer, wine and cider, amounting to an 800 percent increase in those fees for the 2021-23 cycle.